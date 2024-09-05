 Lynn Cullen Live - The horrors of being a woman in Afghanistan, Putting people into boxes of identity does not add to inclusion, and more (09-05-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - The horrors of being a woman in Afghanistan, Putting people into boxes of identity does not add to inclusion, and more (09-05-24)

By

Topics include the horrors of being a woman in Afghanistan, where even the sound of a woman's voice outside the home is banned; Alcoa's culpubility in the horrific 2017 highrise fire that killed 72 people in England; the time in 1968 when a seasick Robert Reich was given chicken soup by a stranger from Arkansas, named Bill Clinton; and how DEI went wrong. Putting people into boxes of identity does not add to inclusion. It separates people. Universities must get back to teaching how to think not what to think!

