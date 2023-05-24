 Lynn Cullen Live: The Hill We Climb (05-24-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: The Hill We Climb (05-24-23)

"Being American is more than a pride we inherit.
It’s the past we step into and how we repair it.
We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation, rather than share it."
- Amanda Gorman

A Florida school board has deemed Amanda Gorman's inaugural poem "unsuitable" for students below 6th grade, Ron DeSantis is announcing his presidential candidacy via Twitter Spaces, the Surgeon General warns that social media poses a profound risk to youth, and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Lynn Cullen Live: Enhanced appearance (05-23-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Enhanced appearance (05-23-23)

