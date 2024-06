Lynn talked about the emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden of being president, running for reelection, seeing his son convicted and still having the burden of the toughest job on earth. Also, Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to give Elon Musk a 50-billion dollar bonus. That's more than our entire aid package to Ukraine this year. Obscene.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.