 Lynn Cullen Live - The Democratic Convention begins tonight on the 104th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. (08-19-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - The Democratic Convention begins tonight on the 104th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. (08-19-24)

The Democratic Convention begins tonight on the 104th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. And now we'll be nominating the first woman president!!! Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the most consequential presidents, serving as VP to the first Black president and then stepping down to make way for the first female and second Black president, and by so doing once again saving democracy by beating the pants off Donald Trump.

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics on today's show: including the importance of the Ukraine-Russia war to the world and to the U.S (08-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics on today's show: including the importance of the Ukraine-Russia war to the world and to the U.S (08-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics on today's show: including the importance of the Ukraine-Russia war to the world and to the U.S (08-15-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talked about the abortion referenda that will be on the ballot in at least 9 states and more. (08-14-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Payback is a bitch! (08-13-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Cuz they have nothing positive to sell. (08-08-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Morning in America vs. Mourning in America. (08-07-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Let's get the campaign underway!!!!! (08-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - All of us are waiting on tenterhooks to hear who Kamala's VP choice will be. (08-05-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Strange way to court the Black vote, Donald. (08-01-24)

