Lynn Cullen Live - The Democratic Convention begins tonight on the 104th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. (08-19-24)

The Democratic Convention begins tonight on the 104th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. And now we'll be nominating the first woman president!!! Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the most consequential presidents, serving as VP to the first Black president and then stepping down to make way for the first female and second Black president, and by so doing once again saving democracy by beating the pants off Donald Trump.

