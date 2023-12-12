Lynn Cullen Live: Texas Supreme Court ruling on abortion (12-12-23)

Lynn and Susan talk about the Texas Supreme Court who ruled that Kate Cox did not qualify for an abortion under the medical exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban. GOP wants to tie Ukraine funding to border security measures. Harvard president to stay amid outcry over anti-semitism testimony. Jack Smith asks Supreme Court to keep Trump trial on track. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has gone missing.

