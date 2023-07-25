Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Lynn talks about how spotted lanternflies are oddly beautiful, even though they must be destroyed.

Then, Lynn and Susan talk about how there will be no Jeopardy Tournament of Champions because they are joining the strike. A severed human finger was mailed to French president Emmanuel Macron. Unskilled Florida Man regrets missing out on being enslaved. A secret connection between Barbie and Oppenheimer.

This, and much more today on Lynn Cullen Live.