 Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

By

Lynn talks about how spotted lanternflies are oddly beautiful, even though they must be destroyed.

Then, Lynn and Susan talk about how there will be no Jeopardy Tournament of Champions because they are joining the strike. A severed human finger was mailed to French president Emmanuel Macron. Unskilled Florida Man regrets missing out on being enslaved. A secret connection between Barbie and Oppenheimer.

This, and much more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Maybe Don't Give a Book as a Gift (07-19-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Maybe Don't Give a Book as a Gift (07-19-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Artificial Intelligence (07-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Artificial Intelligence (07-12-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 19-25, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news

Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag breaks up suddenly amid rape allegations

Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag breaks up suddenly amid rape allegations

By Amanda Waltz

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 20-26

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 20-26
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation