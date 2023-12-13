 Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court agrees to review fast-tracked petition (12-13-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court agrees to review fast-tracked petition (12-13-23)

By

Lynn talks about a letter she received from a prisoner in Western Penitentiary 40 years ago and how she corresponded with this man over the years and the decision to find out the crime that he committed to have been in prison all of these years. The Supreme Court agreed to review a fast-tracked petition asking if Donald Trump can use his status as a former president to claim immunity from criminal charges related to his effort to overturn the 2020 election. President Zelensky makes his third visit to Washington to make an in-person plea for the military and economic aid.

