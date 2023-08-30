Lynn Cullen Live: Super Blue Moon (08-30-23)

Lynn is talking about a cool celestial event in the sky. A second full moon in the month of August, known as a Blue Moon, will also be closer in orbit making it a Super Moon too, and will appear on the horizon while Saturn will shine alongside the "Super Blue Moon". More shootings including the University of North carolina and the racially motivated shooting at a Dollar general in Jacksonville. Plus more GOP craziness..

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.