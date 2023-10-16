Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest Micheline Ishay (10-16-23)

"Never in my lifetime have the prospects for justice and peace looked more remote. Yet the work of moral rebuilding must begin. In Israel-Palestine and around the world, pockets of Palestinians and Jews, aided by people of conscience of all backgrounds, must slowly construct networks of trust based on the simple principle that the lives of both Palestinians and Jews are precious and inextricably intertwined." - Peter Beinart

Lynn is joined today by Micheline Ishay, distinguished professor of International Studies and Human Rights at the University of Denver. They discuss Egypt's refusal to open a passage for the people of Gaza to evacuate, the distinction between being pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas, what a peaceful two-state solution could look like, and much more.