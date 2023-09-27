 Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest from Prime Stage Theater (09-27-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Special Guest from Prime Stage Theater (09-27-23)

Lynn talks about democratic senator Bob Menendez's corruption scandal, Trump's fraud case in New York, strike news, Amazon being sued for monopoly, and more.

She is then joined by Wayne Brinda, the Artistic Director for Prime Stage Theater, to discuss a fascinating new project that combines a Pittsburgh cemetery tour with live theater. Plus, a new stage play with a surprising Helen Keller Pittsburgh connection. Tickets and more information on both productions can be found at primestage.com.

