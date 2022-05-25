Lynn Cullen Live: Ron DeSantis' Presidential Twitter glitch (05-25-23)

Ironically we started the show with a glitch while Lynn is trying to tell you about Ron Desantis' presidential announcement on Twitter, that started with a glitch, that he is running for President. He made his announcement on Twitter with Elon Musk, so go figure that it was a mess. Plus the death of Tina Turner, the Amanda Gorman poem banned in a florida school, House Democrats laugh off Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for ‘decorum’, Doug Mastriano wants to run for Senate, a texas bill to put the ten commandments in every school, this and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

