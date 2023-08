Lynn is talking about the trial ending for Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers, who was sentenced to death. It is the first federal death sentence to be imposed during President Biden's administration. Plus today Trump will be arraigned, again, in a DC federal court on charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

