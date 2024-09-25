 Lynn Cullen Live - Republicans. Ugly and Unamerican. Or maybe very American. We decide on election day. (09-25-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Republicans. Ugly and Unamerican. Or maybe very American. We decide on election day. (09-25-24)

A Republican sheriff in Ohio asked community members to send him the addresses of anyone with a Harris sign in their yard; the Republican governor of Missouri with a nod from the Republicans on the U.S. Supreme Court executed an innocent man last night; and a Haitian non-profit made a criminal charge against Republicans Trump and Vance for terrorizing the town of Springfield, causing the closing of schools and disruption of civic life by spreading known lies. Republicans. Ugly and Unamerican. Or maybe very American. We decide on election day.

