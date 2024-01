Lynn is talking about Martin Luther King Day and she talks about an article and book by Washington Post writer Michele Norris. Norris made post cards with the words: Race. Your thoughts. 6 words. Please send. and got many responses back from people with their thoughts on the subject. Plus the Iowa caucuses; more on Lauren Boebert and her ex husband; distracted driving and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

