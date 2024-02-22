Lynn Cullen Live - Putin Puppets (02-22-24)

Lynn watched the Oscar-winning documentary "Navalny" and was blown away by his charisma, media-savvy and courage. Other topics: Fern Hollow Bridge, GA supreme court's absurd IVF decision and Nikki Haley's concurrence with it. Also, American Blacks repatriating to Africa. And how Putin is a puppeteer whose puppet is Donald Trump and who Donald Trump is a puppeteer whose puppet is the entire GOP, but Putin is at the top of that set of connections. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

