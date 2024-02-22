 Lynn Cullen Live - Putin Puppets (02-22-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Putin Puppets (02-22-24)

By

Lynn watched the Oscar-winning documentary "Navalny" and was blown away by his charisma, media-savvy and courage. Other topics: Fern Hollow Bridge, GA supreme court's absurd IVF decision and Nikki Haley's concurrence with it. Also, American Blacks repatriating to Africa. And how Putin is a puppeteer whose puppet is Donald Trump and who Donald Trump is a puppeteer whose puppet is the entire GOP, but Putin is at the top of that set of connections. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

