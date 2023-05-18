 Lynn Cullen Live: Poverty in America (05-18-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Poverty in America (05-18-23)

Lynn is talking about how the government has failed low income people in america, as she discusses the book Poverty In America by Matthew Desmond. McCarthy and the Republicans are using this debt ceiling crisis to stick it to the poor again with extortion scheme, with their tough new work requirements on people who get medicaid, SNAP food stamps, on people who get any kind of welfare programs. Plus the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle high speed chase in New York and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

