Lynn Cullen Live:Pope Francis calls for global ban on surrogacy (01-10-24)

Lynn talks about Steve Martin defending Jo Koy after Golden Globes backlash saying "hosting gigs are just brutal." Plus, Pope Francis calls for a global ban on surrogacy. Trump attended an appeals court hearing in Washington, D.C., where his attorneys argued the former president is immune from prosecution. Republican governors in 15 states reject a federally funded summer program to give food assistance to hungry children. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

