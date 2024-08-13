Lynn Cullen Live - Payback is a bitch! (08-13-24)

Lynn and Susan talk about the chaos Republicans are planning if Trump loses. Other than denying his loss, they will fight at the county level, refusing to certify votes, claiming falsely that there was fraud and potentially trying to keep Harris from being inaugurated. The difference this time is that the president will be Joe Biden and he will have the power of the federal government behind him and per the recent Supreme Court ruling, the power to do pretty much anything he wants. Payback is a bitch!

