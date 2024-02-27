Lynn Cullen Live - Parents pimping their preteen daughters out on Instagram (02-27-24)

Lynn and Susan talked about parents pimping their preteen daughters out on Instagram in hopes they'll make money and become influencers. Pedophiles love it and so does Meta, Instagram's parent company. Also, talked about the ongoing coup attempt by Putin's puppet, Donald Trump and the Trump Party, formerly known as the GOP. That, and the depressing and frightening new book "White Rural Rage" and historical tidbits about FDR's dog tearing the British PM's pants and Teddy Roosevelts's dog tearing the pants off the French ambassador.

