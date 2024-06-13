Lynn Cullen Live - Oy. (06-13-24)

Lots of different topics today: Oklahoma's Supreme Court made it clear no one will ever be held accountable for the Tulsa massacre in which an entire thriving Black neighborhood was burned to the ground, 300 people killed and thousands injured and made homeless by a white mob. Musk gets his 45-billion dollar bonus, Pittsburgh born and bred journalist Howard Fineman dies at 75 and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' exhibit on the Jewish immigrant founders of Hollywood is called antisemitic. Oy.

