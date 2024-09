Lynn spoke about Trump setting up the Jews as scapegoats if he loses. Also, fears of escalating war in the Middle East with Israel and Hezbollah trading attacks. And in the "Only in America" segment, entrepreneurs selling bulletproof school supplies, one of which, a bulletproof hoodie, comes with the promise that "if you get shot we'll send you a replacement hoodie FREE of charge." God help us.

