Nervously waiting for tonight's presidential debate, although as Susan says, "Harris wins simply because she'll be the only coherent person on the stage." Other topics: the death of actor James Earl Jones; how the death of bats leads to an increase in child mortality; why flies vomit on your food; criminally charging parents of school shooters, not necessarily in that order.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.