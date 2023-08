Lynn and Susan start the show off talking about pop-culture including Mrs. Roper Romps, these are parties where everyone dresses up like the Three's company character Mrs. Roper. Then they get into the Trump saga and all of the trial dates and more. Why you should swap your bucket list for a chuck-it list, deciding it is not worth it to want to do certain things because you thought you wanted to.

