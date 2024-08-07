Lynn Cullen Live - Morning in America vs. Mourning in America. (08-07-24)

What a contrast the joyful team of Harris-Walz gives America to the dark, violent, vengeance pedaled by the Trump-Vance ticket. Morning in America vs. Mourning in America. Walz is a brilliant addition to the ticket, but Lynn cautions to beware. Republicans continue to work at the local and state level to ensure the vote will not be certified in a timely manner, so even if Kamala wins there could be rightwing disinformation raining down upon the country of yet another rigged election.

