Lynn Cullen Live: Martha Stewart poses for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (05-16-23)

"I think shots like this just serve to make women feel bad about themselves......at what point do women have to stop being pretty and sex symbols, even at 80, is that the message?" - Susan

Lynn and Susan talk about the Martha Stewart Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Plus primary election day, what happened to Rudy Giuliani, imposter syndrome, Joe Manchin will not announce until December his future plans which he's indicated could include running for reelection, retiring from politics or waging a bid for the White House in 2024, removing AM radio from cars and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

