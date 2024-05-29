Lynn Cullen Live - Major League Baseball changes its record books (05-29-24)

Lynn talked about how Major League Baseball today blew up its record books, including for the first time stats from players in the Negro Leagues. That dropped Babe Ruth and Ted Williams and others out of spots they'd owned, replaced by Homestead Greys Josh Gibson and others. Also, Lynn ranted about destination weddings and talked about the domestic terrorists of the early 20th century. They were lefties and they were deadly, planting bombs in courthouses, the Capital, on ships and public spaces. Their reign of terror led to the FBI.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.