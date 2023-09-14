 Lynn Cullen Live: Mahjong and toes (09-14-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Mahjong and toes (09-14-23)

By

Lynn is talking about playing mahjong, which she found weird and remarkable fascinating, and while playing the game the talk turned to younger folks privacy concerns, they feel safe being surveilled. The feel more secure having security cameras around but college women are fearful of showing their toes in public, They wear sock with their sandals because of toe fetishes, there are an awful lot of guys who have toes fetishes. Plus she likes the word "Feckless" and it reminded her of Kevin McCarthy, the definition is lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible. Mitt Romney is calling it quits, Lauren Boebert escorted out of "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver after "causing a disturbance". And Escaped Pennsylvania killer Danilo Cavalcante taken into custody after he was subdued by a police dog. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Why you should write a letter today (09-13-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Why you should write a letter today (09-13-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Why you should write a letter today (09-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Why you should write a letter today (09-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Va. House candidate online (09-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Va. House candidate online (09-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: What if the Hokey Pokey really is what it's all about? (09-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: What if the Hokey Pokey really is what it's all about? (09-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Televising Trump Trial (09-07-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Televising Trump Trial (09-07-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Democracy in a Backslide (09-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Democracy in a Backslide (09-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Republican honor and decency (09-05-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Republican honor and decency (09-05-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: MAGA Cult (08-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: MAGA Cult (08-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Super Blue Moon (08-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Super Blue Moon (08-30-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 13-19, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Why you should write a letter today (09-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Why you should write a letter today (09-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Va. House candidate online (09-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Va. House candidate online (09-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: What if the Hokey Pokey really is what it's all about? (09-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: What if the Hokey Pokey really is what it's all about? (09-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Democracy in a Backslide (09-06-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Democracy in a Backslide (09-06-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 14-20

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Sept. 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation