Lynn Cullen Live: Mahjong and toes (09-14-23)

Lynn is talking about playing mahjong, which she found weird and remarkable fascinating, and while playing the game the talk turned to younger folks privacy concerns, they feel safe being surveilled. The feel more secure having security cameras around but college women are fearful of showing their toes in public, They wear sock with their sandals because of toe fetishes, there are an awful lot of guys who have toes fetishes. Plus she likes the word "Feckless" and it reminded her of Kevin McCarthy, the definition is lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible. Mitt Romney is calling it quits, Lauren Boebert escorted out of "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver after "causing a disturbance". And Escaped Pennsylvania killer Danilo Cavalcante taken into custody after he was subdued by a police dog. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

