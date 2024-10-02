Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was not happy with the vice-presidential debate. (10-02-24)

Lynn was not happy with the vice-presidential debate, calling it a word-salad contest and JD Vance is better at making word salads. Questions were answered, glaring lies went unanswered, Walz too often looked like a deer in the headlights and Vance seemed nice! Jeez. Also Lynn went ballistic about a Washington Post article declaring the trend in women's bodies was thinner. Trend? Our bodies go in and out of style? Says who?!?

