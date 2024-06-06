 Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. Lynn voiced her fears about the future and while Milton shares many of them, he also offered hope and eloquently talked about how gratitude and sacrifice have gone missing from our national conversation and our national character. And that this is the 80th anniversary of D-Day, his words resonated in a humbling way.

