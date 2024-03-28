 Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talks with guest Ellisa Wald (03-28-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talks with guest Ellisa Wald (03-28-24)

Lynn spent most of the show with guest Ellisa Wald, who has a free substack called "Never Alone." It deals with Israel-Gaza, antisemitism, and the geopolitical history of the region. Among many things discussed was how the Left is overcome with self-righteousness and ignorance on the issue of Palestine. They fly the flag but their understanding of the region is as divorced from reality as Trumpian cultists are divorced from reality.

