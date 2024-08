Lynn talked about the single-issue outrage afflicting college protesters. There's more horrific violence and starvation occurring in Sudan right now, but not a peep of protest about the tens of thousands of women and children starving there. Crickets re the Uyghurs, the Rohingya, the stolen election in Venezuela, the 600,000 dead in Ethiopia. Dead in Ethiopia? Who knew? Guess we have a single-issue media as well.

