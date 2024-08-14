Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn talked about the abortion referenda that will be on the ballot in at least 9 states and more. (08-14-24)

Lynn talked about the abortion referenda that will be on the ballot in at least 9 states, that if passed will enshrine abortion rights in those states' constitutions. That opportunity is expected to drive lots of Democratic voters to the polls, which in turn could help down ballot races. Also, two Pittsburgh women Lynn knows were each the subject of huge profiles in the Sunday NY Times: Bari Weiss and Vanessa German. Bari was called the seventh most powerful Jew in the world by the Jerusalem Post and Vanessa's activist art has captured the attention of the global art world.

