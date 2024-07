Lynn returned from a 3-week hiatus and had a lot of catching up to do. Assassination attempt, Biden dropping out, GOP convention, Kamala, JD Vance. She chose to spend much of the time on reforming our dangerous Supreme Court through term limits and an enforceable ethics code. Also undoing the outrageous presidential immunity decision that gives free rein to any president to become a despot.

