The unknown story of the McKees Rocks strike of 1907, the great Lego spill of 1997 and why that Coke or Pepsi you're enjoying could well be a result of the labor of women in India paid slave wages and forced to have hysterectomies. Also, how Stand Your Ground laws are for men only, not women abused by men.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.