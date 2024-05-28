 Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about interesting lives (05-28-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about interesting lives (05-28-24)

By

Lynn and Susan talked about interesting lives, including professional baseball player Moe Berg who became a spy in World War II, spoke 7 languages fluently and got a law degree in the off-season. Also, the unlikely connection between the head of Hamas and an Israeli dentist who saved his life, not to mention the 17-year old Chicago girl who was taking college courses when she was eight and just got her PHd from Arizona State.

