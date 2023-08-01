Lynn Cullen Live: Louise Levy and Pee-wee Herman Obits (08-01-23)

Lynn and Susan are talking about the obit of Louise Levey who was part of a study by the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx, and the death of Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens). Plus they discuss the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s death penalty trial began as prosecutors laid out why the shooter should be sentenced to death and their feelings on if he should be put to death based on faith and law. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

