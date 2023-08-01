 Lynn Cullen Live: Louise Levy and Pee-wee Herman Obits (08-01-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Louise Levy and Pee-wee Herman Obits (08-01-23)

By

Lynn and Susan are talking about the obit of Louise Levey who was part of a study by the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx, and the death of Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens). Plus they discuss the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s death penalty trial began as prosecutors laid out why the shooter should be sentenced to death and their feelings on if he should be put to death based on faith and law. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Listen to Understand; Not Respond (07-31-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Listen to Understand; Not Respond (07-31-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Listen to Understand; Not Respond (07-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Listen to Understand; Not Respond (07-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: CAN WE LEAVE WORDS ALONE? (07-27-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: CAN WE LEAVE WORDS ALONE? (07-27-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Erasing History (07-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Erasing History (07-26-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Maybe Don't Give a Book as a Gift (07-19-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Maybe Don't Give a Book as a Gift (07-19-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 26- 1, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Listen to Understand; Not Respond (07-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Listen to Understand; Not Respond (07-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: CAN WE LEAVE WORDS ALONE? (07-27-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: CAN WE LEAVE WORDS ALONE? (07-27-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 27-Aug. 2

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 27-Aug. 2
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation