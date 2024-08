Lots of topics on today's show: the importance of the Ukraine-Russia war to the world and to the U.S.; the blatant racism of the Trump campaign; the craziness of 5th Avenue crossing 6th Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh; the outrage of UPMC ripping off the taxpayers of the city and the absurdity of the effort to get the city to cut ties with any entity doing business in Israel.

