Lots of topics covered: Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr's floating casino raided by the FBI in the thirties, later sinking under suspicious circumstances; Capital Police officers injured in protecting the Capital on 1/6 booed by Republicans in the state House in Harrisburg; the fear that keeps Trump voters in line; the myth that most homeless people are mentally ill or drug addicts.

