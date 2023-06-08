Lynn Cullen Live: Local Author Jason Togyer talks about the loss of community newpapers (06-08-23)

Lynn is talking about the death of Pat Robertson, who was a smarmy jerk and just an awful human being. She also talks about homofobia in this country; a mass at Duquesne University was to be celebrated as part of Pride month welcoming catholic gays but some right wingers, mainly the Daily Signal protested and they ended up cancelling the event. Plus Lynn has a guest today, author Jason Togyer, who co-wrote a book, American Deadline: Reporting from Four News-Starved Towns in the Trump Era, that uses reporting by local journalists to reexamine the events of 2020, including the presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice protests and how the loss of small local papers have gone away and how it affects these communities.

