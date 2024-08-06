 Lynn Cullen Live - Let's get the campaign underway!!!!! (08-06-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Let's get the campaign underway!!!!! (08-06-24)

By

Lynn and Susan reacted to Kamala Harris' choice of Tim Walz of Minnesota as her VP choice. It's a good choice: a bona fide, non-elitist midwestern American, veteran, regular guy and let's not forget the most important thing in America.....a gun owner!!!!! Shapiro is probably licking his wounds but he'll be PA Governor for two more years and six more if he wants and then he can run for President if he's got the itch. All around, well done! Let's get the campaign underway!!!!!

More Lynn Cullen Live
