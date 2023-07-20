 Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

By

Lynn is talking about Henry Kissinger meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during a surprise visit to Beijing, the White House said Kissinger was not visiting China on behalf of the U.S. government. Environmental differences, or similarities, of the US and China. Legal crap that Donald Trump is finding himself in that keeps on coming. Pickleball wars. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

