Trump degrades women and it's women who are and will be taking him down: Pelosi, Letitia James, Fani Willis, E. Jeanne Carroll, Stormy Daniels and KAMALA! Karma is a bitch! Susan and Lynn talked about that, plus her Veep choices, Vance's misogyny, how Kamala laughs "with" people and Trump laughs "at" people. That and the Olympics and the Penn State gymnast/Clark Kent who nailed the bronze for Team USA.

