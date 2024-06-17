Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Lynn talks about the Supreme Court's outrageous decision on bumpstocks. One editorial called it one of the most "astonishingly dangerous decisions" in SC history. And then there was the loathsome spectacle of Trump's triumphant return to Washington and the embrace of the cowards commonly called Republicans. Also, the extreme heat that is the new normal even as Republicans continue to deny climate change. Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.