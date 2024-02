Lynn and Susan want to change President's Day holiday to Election day so we have the day off to vote. Presidential lists, letters to their spouses, Trump's ugly tennis shoes, and that Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's great-great grandfather after Civil War-era brawl. Plus John Oliver makes an offer to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

