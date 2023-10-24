Lynn Cullen Live: Jenna Ellis pled guilty in Georgia election interference (10-24-23)

Lynn and Susan talk about former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, who pled guilty on Tuesday morning in the Georgia election interference case, becoming the fourth co-defendant to accept a plea deal instead of going to trial. Plus Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club -- an Australian billionaire. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

