Lynn and Susan are continuing discussions about the Isreali-Palestine war and a great article in the Washington Post from Shadi Hamid on the debate. Plus the house voting on the speakership and Jim Jordan being considered for the job; the Polish people voted to take Poland back from the autocrats; undoing racism. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.