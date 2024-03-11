Lynn Cullen Live - Isn't it past your jailtime? (03-11-24)

Lynn talked about the slam dunk State of the Union address a feisty President Biden gave Thursday and the mind-boggling, creepy, beyond-parody rebuttal by Republican Senator Katie Britt. Also, Kimmel taking down Trump for posting a nasty critique on Truth Social during the Academy Awards. He read it live and then said, "I'm surprised you're watching. Isn't it past your jailtime?" Also, what Trump's worshipping when he worships Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban. That and spotted lantern flies, the 4th anniversary of the day COVID shut the world down and more..........

