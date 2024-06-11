Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24)

Lynn and Susan disapproved of the surreptitious recording made of Justice Alito at a private event. It didn't tell us anything we didn't already know and it ain't journalism. Also, the Federal Elections Commission is allowing more and more money into our election cycle and allowing PACs to work with campaigns, something that had been illegal, for good reason. Also, some American workers would have to work 3,000 years to make what their CEO makes in one year and that's an outrage. All that and people at Trump rallies are happily wearing T-shirts that say "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.