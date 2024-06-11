 Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24)

By

Lynn and Susan disapproved of the surreptitious recording made of Justice Alito at a private event. It didn't tell us anything we didn't already know and it ain't journalism. Also, the Federal Elections Commission is allowing more and more money into our election cycle and allowing PACs to work with campaigns, something that had been illegal, for good reason. Also, some American workers would have to work 3,000 years to make what their CEO makes in one year and that's an outrage. All that and people at Trump rallies are happily wearing T-shirts that say "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Bumping into an old friend, Jeff Goldblum (06-04-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Bumping into an old friend, Jeff Goldblum (06-04-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump's conviction on all felony charges (06-03-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump's conviction on all felony charges (06-03-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - You Can't Make This Up!!!! (05-30-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - You Can't Make This Up!!!! (05-30-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Major League Baseball changes its record books (05-29-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Major League Baseball changes its record books (05-29-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about interesting lives (05-28-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talked about interesting lives (05-28-24)
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 5-11, 2024

Previous Issues

Joe Biden Speaks at the United Steelworkers Headquarters
11 images

Joe Biden Speaks at the United Steelworkers Headquarters

By Mars Johnson

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - You Can't Make This Up!!!! (05-30-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - You Can't Make This Up!!!! (05-30-24)

By Lynn Cullen

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: June 6-12

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 6-12
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation