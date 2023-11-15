 Lynn Cullen Live: I Wish There Was Something Happier to Talk About (11-15-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: I Wish There Was Something Happier to Talk About (11-15-23)

Lynn talks about multiple instances of Republicans in Congress trying to physically fight each other this week, and the permanent damage this behavior does to our government. Meanwhile, the October inflation rate was 0% under Biden, his administration is increasing research into women's healthcare, and doing a lot more that goes unnoticed.

Plus, why the meaning of words is important, the biases of the media, and more on the war in the Middle East.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

