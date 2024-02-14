Lynn Cullen Live - House impeaches Mayorkas (02-13-24)

Lynn talks about the Netflix documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop" about the making of the "We Are The World" single. Plus New York elects Democrat Tom Suozzi in a special election to replace expelled GOP Rep. George Santos, House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years, Trump asks Supreme Court to block ruling he lacks immunity in January 6 criminal case. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

